Bucs' Mike Evans Praises Tom Brady for Playing 1 of His Best Games Ever vs. Panthers

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and star wide receiver Mike Evans couldn't help but praise Tom Brady after the win.

Evans told reporters that the quarterback played "one of the best games" he's ever seen him play in Tampa, adding that it was the team's "best game offensively" this season.

Brady completed 34 of 45 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's win. He also scored a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bucs a 30-21 lead.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hadn't thrown for 400-plus yards in a game this year until Sunday. It was also his first game of the season with four total touchdowns.

Evans also had his best game of the season against Carolina, so it should come as no surprise that he heaped praise on Brady. The 29-year-old caught 10 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns—all season highs.

Entering Week 17, Evans hadn't caught a touchdown pass since a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hadn't posted at least 100 yards receiving since a Week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Evans also reached 1,000-plus yards receiving for the ninth straight season on Sunday, bringing his 2022 total to 77 catches for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns. He's now tied with Tim Brown for the second-most 1,000-yard receiving seasons, behind only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's 11.

The Buccaneers (8-8) are still going to need to clean a lot of things up entering the playoffs. The offense has been subpar all season, and there's going to be a lot of pressure on Brady and Co. to continue their success from Sunday.

Tampa Bay will close out the regular season next weekend on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.