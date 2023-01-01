NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

0 of 3

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races after the first set of games on Sunday.

The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field.

But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC, and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card position.

Miami's loss meant the last AFC wild-card spot will go down to Week 18. The same can be said about the last NFC wild-card place, which was vacated by the Washington Commanders with a loss in Week 17.

All six of the remaining games in Week 17 have some sort of playoff implications attached to it, whether it be for seeding, a divisional title or the wild-card race in each conference.