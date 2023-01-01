    NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

    Joe TanseyJanuary 1, 2023

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Jihad Ward #55 of the New York Giants reacts to a Chase McLaughlin #7 of the Indianapolis Colts missed field goal during the third quarterat MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
      Jamie Squire/Getty Images

      A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races after the first set of games on Sunday.

      The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field.

      But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC, and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card position.

      Miami's loss meant the last AFC wild-card spot will go down to Week 18. The same can be said about the last NFC wild-card place, which was vacated by the Washington Commanders with a loss in Week 17.

      All six of the remaining games in Week 17 have some sort of playoff implications attached to it, whether it be for seeding, a divisional title or the wild-card race in each conference.

    Week 17 Scores

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints runs against Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
      Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

      Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24

      Atlanta 20, Arizona 19

      Detroit 41, Chicago 10

      Kansas City 27, Denver 24

      New England 23, Miami 21

      New York Giants 38, Indianapolis 10

      New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10

      Cleveland 24, Washington 10

      Jacksonville 31, Tennessee 3

      Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

    AFC Playoff Picture

      FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 01: Kyle Dugger #23 of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
      Winslow Townson/Getty Images

      Division Leaders

      1 Kansas City (13-3)

      2 Buffalo (12-3)

      3 Cincinnati (11-4)

      4 Jacksonville (8-8)

      Wild-Card Race

      5 Baltimore (10-5)

      6 Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

      7 New England (8-8)

      8 Miami (8-8)

      9 New York Jets (7-8)

      10 Pittsburgh (7-8)

      11 Tennessee (7-9)

      Kansas City will be on top of the AFC for a minimum of 24 hours.

      The Chiefs leapfrogged the Buffalo Bills for now with their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

      Buffalo visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. A Buffalo win puts it back on top of the AFC. A Cincinnati victory keeps the Chiefs in first going into Week 18.

      The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will play for the AFC South in Week 18.

      Jacksonville holds the AFC South lead after Week 17. If Jacksonville wins in Week 18, it gets the No. 4 seed. Tennessee lands the division title with a win because of the divisional record tiebreaker. The Jaguars won the first meeting.

      The Baltimore Ravens can stay alive in the AFC North race with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh is still alive in the wild-card race thanks to the New England Patriots' win over the Miami Dolphins.

      New England possesses the simplest playoff math of the AFC wild-card teams. The Patriots play Buffalo in Week 18, so the teams beneath New England still have some hope.

      The New York Jets can move level at 8-8 with Miami and New England with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

      The Jets would need to beat Miami next week and have New England lose to Buffalo to make the postseason, if they beat Seattle on Sunday.

    NFC Playoff Picture

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      Division Leaders

      1 Philadelphia (13-3)

      2 Minnesota (12-3)

      3 San Francisco (11-4)

      4 Tampa Bay (8-8)

      Wild-Card Race

      5 Dallas (12-4)

      6 New York Giants (9-6-1)

      7 Detroit (8-8)

      8 Washington (7-8-1)

      9 Green Bay (7-8)

      10 Seattle (7-8)

      11 New Orleans (7-9)

      The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock down the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the second straight week.

      The Eagles are 0-2 with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Jalen Hurts. They need to beat the New York Giants next week to keep the top spot in the NFC.

      New York locked up the second wild-card spot with a commanding win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants are guaranteed to be the No. 6 seed.

      The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a home win over the Carolina Panthers.

      Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed and it will face the Dallas Cowboys, if the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed.

      Dallas is still alive in the NFC East, but it needs the Eagles to lose to the Giants to be in play for that title.

      The Detroit Lions have a temporary hold on the last wild-card spot at 8-8. That could change if the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers win in the late window.

      The Washington Commanders are stuck waiting at home and hoping for losses. They lost a chance to control their playoff fate with a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

      Seattle would jump into the seventh spot in the NFC with a win by way of its head-to-head win over Detroit.

      The New Orleans held on to a small chance of making the playoffs with its win over Philadelphia, but it needs a handful of losses go in its favor to even have a chance of making the postseason field.

