NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFCJanuary 1, 2023
NFL Scores Week 17: Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC
A minimal amount of clarity was provided to the NFL playoff races after the first set of games on Sunday.
The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers booked their spots in the NFC playoff field.
But that was all that was clinched. The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock up the top seed in the NFC, and the Miami Dolphins could not hold on to the final AFC wild-card position.
Miami's loss meant the last AFC wild-card spot will go down to Week 18. The same can be said about the last NFC wild-card place, which was vacated by the Washington Commanders with a loss in Week 17.
All six of the remaining games in Week 17 have some sort of playoff implications attached to it, whether it be for seeding, a divisional title or the wild-card race in each conference.
Week 17 Scores
Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24
Atlanta 20, Arizona 19
Detroit 41, Chicago 10
Kansas City 27, Denver 24
New England 23, Miami 21
New York Giants 38, Indianapolis 10
New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10
Cleveland 24, Washington 10
Jacksonville 31, Tennessee 3
Dallas 27, Tennessee 13
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1 Kansas City (13-3)
2 Buffalo (12-3)
3 Cincinnati (11-4)
4 Jacksonville (8-8)
Wild-Card Race
5 Baltimore (10-5)
6 Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
7 New England (8-8)
8 Miami (8-8)
9 New York Jets (7-8)
10 Pittsburgh (7-8)
11 Tennessee (7-9)
Kansas City will be on top of the AFC for a minimum of 24 hours.
The Chiefs leapfrogged the Buffalo Bills for now with their win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Buffalo visits the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. A Buffalo win puts it back on top of the AFC. A Cincinnati victory keeps the Chiefs in first going into Week 18.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will play for the AFC South in Week 18.
Jacksonville holds the AFC South lead after Week 17. If Jacksonville wins in Week 18, it gets the No. 4 seed. Tennessee lands the division title with a win because of the divisional record tiebreaker. The Jaguars won the first meeting.
The Baltimore Ravens can stay alive in the AFC North race with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh is still alive in the wild-card race thanks to the New England Patriots' win over the Miami Dolphins.
New England possesses the simplest playoff math of the AFC wild-card teams. The Patriots play Buffalo in Week 18, so the teams beneath New England still have some hope.
The New York Jets can move level at 8-8 with Miami and New England with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jets would need to beat Miami next week and have New England lose to Buffalo to make the postseason, if they beat Seattle on Sunday.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1 Philadelphia (13-3)
2 Minnesota (12-3)
3 San Francisco (11-4)
4 Tampa Bay (8-8)
Wild-Card Race
5 Dallas (12-4)
6 New York Giants (9-6-1)
7 Detroit (8-8)
8 Washington (7-8-1)
9 Green Bay (7-8)
10 Seattle (7-8)
11 New Orleans (7-9)
The Philadelphia Eagles failed to lock down the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the second straight week.
The Eagles are 0-2 with Gardner Minshew starting in place of Jalen Hurts. They need to beat the New York Giants next week to keep the top spot in the NFC.
New York locked up the second wild-card spot with a commanding win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants are guaranteed to be the No. 6 seed.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a home win over the Carolina Panthers.
Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed and it will face the Dallas Cowboys, if the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed.
Dallas is still alive in the NFC East, but it needs the Eagles to lose to the Giants to be in play for that title.
The Detroit Lions have a temporary hold on the last wild-card spot at 8-8. That could change if the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers win in the late window.
The Washington Commanders are stuck waiting at home and hoping for losses. They lost a chance to control their playoff fate with a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Seattle would jump into the seventh spot in the NFC with a win by way of its head-to-head win over Detroit.
The New Orleans held on to a small chance of making the playoffs with its win over Philadelphia, but it needs a handful of losses go in its favor to even have a chance of making the postseason field.