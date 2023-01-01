Dolphins Fans Panic amid Losing Streak as Season Starts to Crumble After Loss to Pats

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins' season continues to slip away after a fifth straight loss, falling 23-14 to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After looking like one of the NFL's best teams earlier in the season with an 8-3 record, the squad is now just 8-8 and in danger of missing the playoffs. Fans lamented the sudden decline during Sunday's game:

It was an uphill battle for the Dolphins on Sunday without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out while in the concussion protocol.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater was up-and-down while in the game before suffering a finger injury. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson showed flashes of quality play, but it wasn't enough to come from behind.

The quarterback play made fans miss Tagovailoa despite facing significant criticism this year.

Bridgewater did have one touchdown pass on an improvised play to Raheem Mostert, while Thompson found Mike Gesicki for a score in the closing minutes. They also combined for two interceptions, including a pick-six to Kyle Duggar.

It leaves the Dolphins in desperation mode heading into Week 18, trying to do whatever possible to avoid a sixth straight season without a playoff appearance. They will host the New York Jets in what could be the biggest game in the final week of the regular season.