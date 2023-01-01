X

    Dolphins Fans Panic amid Losing Streak as Season Starts to Crumble After Loss to Pats

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Getty Images

    The Miami Dolphins' season continues to slip away after a fifth straight loss, falling 23-14 to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

    After looking like one of the NFL's best teams earlier in the season with an 8-3 record, the squad is now just 8-8 and in danger of missing the playoffs. Fans lamented the sudden decline during Sunday's game:

    Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori

    The Miami <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>' season is beginning to crumble like a piece of paper. <br><br>Embarrassing.

    David Scott @dbscott

    There go the playoffs. This season was one big FU from the Dolphins.

    RealSkinnyMike @Deportes_Lopez

    The Miami Dolphins self destructing the last month is the most Miami Dolphins thing ever

    Anthony DiMoro @AnthonyDiMoro

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> are simply pathetic. Lack discipline. Lack toughness. Lack coaching. Lack consistency<br><br>McDaniel has been a horrible hire. Would rather be a friend than a leader. Would rather crack jokes while being made to look like one each week.<br><br>Grier needs to go.

    Phil Latzman @PhilLatzman

    New year,<br>same old Miami Dolphins, a perennial disappointment. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsDown</a>

    David Scott @dbscott

    The dolphins are a sad excuse of a football team.

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    The Dolphins are in full self-immolation mode.

    Brandon Liguori @BrandonRLiguori

    To avoid the most stunning collapse in franchise history and clinch a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the 8-8 Miami <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a>, in Week 18, must defeat the N.Y. Jets at Hard Rock Stadium and hope for a New England Patriots road loss against Buffalo, too.

    Patrick Brickman @PatrickBrickman

    Happy New Year. The Miami Dolphins are the epitome of a poverty franchise

    Joe Osborne @JTFOz

    There's always something dramatic with this Dolphins team. I guess I'm desensitized to it at this point.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    I know injuries are the main factor, but of all the Dolphins collapses over the last two decades this one has to be near the top of the list. Based on how Tua was cooking, team was in first, weapons everywhere. Just felt different. In the end, it's all the same.

    Chad Holloway @ChadAHolloway

    It's embarrassing to be a <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> fan. Started 8-3 and now have one of worst collapses in NFL history. Looks like they'll come up one game short of Playoffs for 3rd year in a row. Shameful given the talent they have. Where's the accountability? Same old Dolphins indeed.

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Devastating loss for the Miami Dolphins. 8-3 has become 8-8. No playoff destiny. No certainty at QB. Not even a first-round pick this year. Crushing.

    It was an uphill battle for the Dolphins on Sunday without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out while in the concussion protocol.

    Backup Teddy Bridgewater was up-and-down while in the game before suffering a finger injury. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson showed flashes of quality play, but it wasn't enough to come from behind.

    The quarterback play made fans miss Tagovailoa despite facing significant criticism this year.

    Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe

    This Dolphins game is showing the value of Tua Tagovailoa. They are the more talented team and playing better than Patriots. But QB play holding them back so they are down: Somebody has to step up.

    Omar Raja @OmarESPN

    I get that it's hard to evaluate Tua because the receivers always feel open but Teddy Bridgewater has been terrible and uninspiring every time he's played in this offense. Makes you appreciate Tua a lot more, especially after that pick six.

    Adam Pinsker @AdamPinsker

    And people say Teddy is better than Tua. SMH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MiavsNe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MiavsNe</a>

    Orlando Alzugaray Jr @BigOShow

    Quite a drop off without <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TUA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TUA</a>? <a href="https://t.co/XOhCT5BMe5">pic.twitter.com/XOhCT5BMe5</a>

    Yianni Kourakis @WPBF_Yianni

    Dolphins offense completely out of sync without Tua early on

    Five Reasons Sports @5ReasonsSports

    Teddy misses Waddle on that throw and Waddle was open. <br><br>Tua hits that all the time. <br><br>aaaaaaaaaaaand Sanders misses the kick<br><br>Looks like the defense will need to help this offense out <br><br>— Hussam

    Joe Schad @schadjoe

    Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson intercepted on consecutive Dolphins possessions. Tua not available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsMIA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsMIA</a>

    Bridgewater did have one touchdown pass on an improvised play to Raheem Mostert, while Thompson found Mike Gesicki for a score in the closing minutes. They also combined for two interceptions, including a pick-six to Kyle Duggar.

    It leaves the Dolphins in desperation mode heading into Week 18, trying to do whatever possible to avoid a sixth straight season without a playoff appearance. They will host the New York Jets in what could be the biggest game in the final week of the regular season.

