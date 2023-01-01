Daniel Jones Praised as Franchise QB After Leading Giants to Playoff Berth

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New York Giants punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Sunday thanks to a dominant 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Prior to the contest, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported are hopeful of retaining impending free agent Daniel Jones.

The narrative around the 2019 first-round pick has shifted dramatically over the last year. He has been transformed under head coach Brian Daboll, and the Duke product added to the best season of his career.

Jones finished 19-of-24 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 91 yards and two scores on 11 carries as well. Social media was in agreement as to his long-term future in the Big Apple.

A pair of touchdown passes from Jones in the second quarter helped give New York a 14-3 lead, and the Giants led 24-3 by halftime. It was smooth sailing from there, and Daboll pulled Jones midway through the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided.

Given the implications of Sunday's victory, Daboll drew plenty of praise as well.

Reaching the postseason in Ben McAdoo's first season proved to be a false dawn. This time around, the franchise appears to be laying the foundation for a much more stable future.

In the likely event the Giants are bounced in the Wild Card Round, it will do little to dampen the enthusiasm of the fanbase.

As long as Jones' breakthrough is for real, New York is on the way to bigger and better things in 2023 and beyond.