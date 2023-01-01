X

    Daniel Jones Praised as Franchise QB After Leading Giants to Playoff Berth

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 1, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The New York Giants punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2016 on Sunday thanks to a dominant 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

    Prior to the contest, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported are hopeful of retaining impending free agent Daniel Jones.

    The narrative around the 2019 first-round pick has shifted dramatically over the last year. He has been transformed under head coach Brian Daboll, and the Duke product added to the best season of his career.

    Jones finished 19-of-24 for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 91 yards and two scores on 11 carries as well. Social media was in agreement as to his long-term future in the Big Apple.

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Today's the day Daniel Jones became the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>' franchise QB.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Daniel Jones doing it all. Running. Passing. Hits 6-yard TD to Isaiah Hodgins. Pay the man! <br><br>Also, Isaiah Hodgins a touchdown machine. It's 14-3. This could turn into a demolition.

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Giants have to bring back Daniel Jones. Not sure there is a more attractive option available.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    I was dead wrong on Daniel Jones. I didn't think he could fix his turnover and decision making issues in year 4. He has done that and then some. Credit to the new staff, but he's about to lead Giants to the playoffs. He's earned a second contract.

    Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

    Daniel Jones is good<br><br>Daniel Jones is tough <br><br>Daniel Jones is a difference-maker with his legs <br><br>Daniel Jones has been doing this without an actual receiving corps <br><br>Daniel Jones is the Giants' answer at QB

    Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY

    I think Daniel Jones is here to stay. He has earned it this year. What a touchdown run. His toughness is admired and respected by his teammates. <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>

    Joe Pantorno @JoePantorno

    This was the ultimate "show me" year for Daniel Jones. He's showing out. Franchise QB stuff today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    A pair of touchdown passes from Jones in the second quarter helped give New York a 14-3 lead, and the Giants led 24-3 by halftime. It was smooth sailing from there, and Daboll pulled Jones midway through the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided.

    Given the implications of Sunday's victory, Daboll drew plenty of praise as well.

    Reaching the postseason in Ben McAdoo's first season proved to be a false dawn. This time around, the franchise appears to be laying the foundation for a much more stable future.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Brian Daboll has done an amazing job with Daniel Jones and the Giants in general--and he made great hires to fill out a staff that could coach this team up.<br><br>Can't wait to see what Schoen/Daboll do this offseason

    Mark Spillane @MarkSpillane_

    Brian Daboll should be NFL Coach of the Year. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> were 4-13 last year. <br><br>They're about to be 9-6-1 and going to the playoffs. Doing so while losing two key receivers early in the year. Also playing the last month+ w/o the team's two best coverage DBs.

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    the Giants are pulling QB Daniel Jones with 6:10 to go in the game because they're up 38-10 and have just locked up and guaranteed a playoff spot<br><br>tell me this happens without Daboll<br><br>THE coach who turned a team.. <br><br>not just a team...<br><br>a FRANCHISE around his FIRST YEAR ON THE JOB

    In the likely event the Giants are bounced in the Wild Card Round, it will do little to dampen the enthusiasm of the fanbase.

    As long as Jones' breakthrough is for real, New York is on the way to bigger and better things in 2023 and beyond.

