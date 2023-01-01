Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

"My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to New York, and the team does view them as being part of their future in 2023 and beyond," Rapoport reported on NFL Gameday.

Barkley is in the final year of his rookie contract, while the Giants declined the fifth-year option on Jones that would've paid him $22.4 million in 2023.

As Rapoport noted, the team will try to sign both to multiyear deals, while the franchise tag could be an option for one of them.

Each player had an uncertain future heading into 2022, although it's been a bounce-back year for both as the team has produced a surprising 8-6-1 record.

Barkley had struggled with injuries over the past two years, playing just 15 games in this stretch while totaling 950 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. In 15 games in 2022, the running back has 1,597 yards from scrimmage and 10 scores while earning his first Pro Bowl selection since his rookie season.

Jones has 3,028 passing yards with 13 touchdowns this year, adding 617 rushing yards and five more scores. Most importantly, he has cut down on turnovers with only five interceptions in 15 games, leading to a career-best 90.7 passer rating.

The 25-year-old had an 84.3 rating over his first three seasons, while his 2.3 interception rate in this time is more than double his league-leading 1.1 percent rate in 2022.

This improved play has the Giants on the brink of a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

If the front office can agree to new deals with Jones and Barkley, the team will be able to run it back with the chance to be even better in 2023.