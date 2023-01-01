X

    Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor

    Erin WalshJanuary 1, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Robert Griffin III announces during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 14, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan.

    During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the end of the third quarter before sprinting off the field. His co-hosts were confused as to why Griffin took a call in the middle of the broadcast but began celebrating with him after he revealed the news that his wife, Grete Griffin, was in labor.

    It was an awesome moment, and the ESPN camera even followed Griffin as he sprinted away.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    MIRACLES DO HAPPEN.

    The Griffins announced Greta was pregnant with their third child in July. Robert Griffin also has a fourth child from a previous marriage.

    Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.