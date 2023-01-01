Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan.

During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the end of the third quarter before sprinting off the field. His co-hosts were confused as to why Griffin took a call in the middle of the broadcast but began celebrating with him after he revealed the news that his wife, Grete Griffin, was in labor.

It was an awesome moment, and the ESPN camera even followed Griffin as he sprinted away.

The Griffins announced Greta was pregnant with their third child in July. Robert Griffin also has a fourth child from a previous marriage.