Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 4

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications.

Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.

Of course, this is the problem with Week 18 fantasy games. Knowing whether starters will play or sit can be a challenge. For that reason, it's always smart to be prepared and to examine waiver-wire options.

With this in mind, let's examine some of the top waiver-wire targets and tips for Week 18. All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

