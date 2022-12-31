AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered Broken Ankle Injury at WWE Event, Won't Need Surgery

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Superstar AJ Styles confirmed Saturday that he suffered a broken ankle during a match at a live event on Thursday night.

Styles said on Twitter that the injury won't require surgery, but it will cause him to miss more time than any other ailment during his career:

Per PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, Styles had to be tended to during a six-person tag team match pitting The O.C. against The Judgment Day at a house show in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles had to be helped to the back by WWE officials, as he struggled to put weight on his ankle.

