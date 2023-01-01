Ranking the Top 10 NHL Winter Classic Jerseys

0 of 10

Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 Winter Classic drops the puck at Fenway Park in Boston on January 2, and with it, we'll see the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins duke it out in some sweet new jerseys.

This will be the 14th NHL Winter Classic, which means there are a pretty good number of jerseys to think about, and when I'm thinking about them, I'm thinking about which one was the best. I did this with Penguins and Bruins outdoor game jerseys earlier this season when their jerseys for this game were unveiled, but now I'm widening the focus to all the sweaters from past and imminent Winter Classics alike.

There are throwbacks, and some of those throwbacks have come full circle and become the regular jersey for some teams. And then there are the "fauxbacks" that look like something from a former era but are something new meant to look old again and ideally look really good.

Obviously, the rankings will be my opinion, and you're going to have to deal with it, but I'll be making my choices based on aesthetic quality, style, nostalgia, and just a general gut feeling.

Will these rankings be consistent with my previous set? Probably not! These are very tangible things, and I am unassailable in my takes, but if you somehow disagree with them, light me up in the comments. You'll still be wrong according to me, but that's OK; I still want to hear it.

I'm picking 10 of them, so we'll start from the back and work to the front.