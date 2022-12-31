Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Position-by-Position Review

1 of 5

David Eulitt/Getty Images

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

11. Gardner Minshew II, Philadelphia Eagles

12. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tops our rankings, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Though the Denver Broncos do have a good defense, Mahomes knows them well and tends to overcome.

Though he tossed three interceptions in the first meeting, Mahomes also threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has an ideal matchup this week, placing the dangerous dual-threat in the No. 2 spot. He'll battle a Detroit Lions team that has allowed more fantasy points to opposing QBs than any other team this season.

Expect Fields to chew up yards on the ground while doing his fair share of damage through the air. In the first meeting of 2022, Fields finished with 167 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

On the sleeper front, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy represents a solid play and a potential waiver-wire target. He's thrown two touchdowns in each of his four games this season, faces a Las Vegas Raiders team that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs and is widely available in most leagues.

Purdy is still only rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent of ESPN leagues.

Gardner Minshew II makes our list, as Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans has a solid secondary, but Minshew will still get to throw to the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) are also out this week.

