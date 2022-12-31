Steelers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will know their playoff fate well before kickoff on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh's slim playoff chances rely on the New England Patriots to beat the Miami Dolphins.

Miami comes into Week 17 with a one-game edge in the loss column over Mike Tomlin's team.

New England is in front of the Steelers as well, but they need one result at a time to go in their favor.

The Patriots are one of a few teams the Steelers must root for in order for them to have a shot to stay alive with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

If everything goes right, the Steelers could have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with some help in Week 18.