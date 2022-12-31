X

    Report: Sporting KC Closest MLS Team to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-al-nassr Contract

    December 31, 2022

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY â MANDATORY CREDIT - "ALL NASSR FOOTBALL CLUB / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a photo with the jersey after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr Football Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Al Nassr Football Club / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Sporting KC was reportedly the closest MLS club to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, per multiple reports, before the veteran striker signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Friday.

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.<br><br>Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. <a href="https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY">https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY</a> <a href="https://t.co/On4bRwasdo">pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo</a>

    Tom Bogert @tombogert

    This might be the biggest disappointment: Watching Peter Vermes deal with the media circus. I think he would have handled it very well and more people would find out he's a funny guy and not the drill sergeant he looks like on the sidelines.<a href="https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin">https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin</a>

    "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said on Friday after making the decision to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    🗣️ Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar on signing Cristiano Ronaldo <a href="https://t.co/0d4T0wobi7">https://t.co/0d4T0wobi7</a>

    The 37-year-old went scorched earth at Manchester United in an effort to depart the club, going so far as to rip ownership and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

    Manchester United responded by terminating his contract.

    The original belief was that Ronaldo was seeking a move to a Champions League club. But when no such move materialized, likely because of Ronaldo's waning impact but massive wages, he instead joined Al-Nassr on what are reportedly astronomical wages:

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Here's Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr shirt after contract signed until June 2025 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ronaldo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ronaldo</a><br><br>▫️ Agreement valid for two years and half;<br><br>▫️ Total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes commercial deal.<br><br>It's the biggest salary ever in football. <a href="https://t.co/ZnOg8lY6Wb">pic.twitter.com/ZnOg8lY6Wb</a>

    James Benge @jamesbenge

    Ronaldo's salary will be $75m a year. With image rights payments that number will more than double. He will have unprecedented power, right up to sacking the coach should he wish. Al Nassr prepared to become "Cristiano FC" in the words of one source. <a href="https://t.co/mf5VheWUPN">https://t.co/mf5VheWUPN</a>

    Leander Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    I doubt this will be a happy marriage. The Saudis can offer Ronaldo everything except for what he craves most: attention. <a href="https://t.co/0gQAhfhElr">https://t.co/0gQAhfhElr</a>

    Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell

    Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr after being unable to find a Champions League club. European teams declined to pay £80k pw to take Ronaldo last summer when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> explored exit.<br><br>He'll earn lots more in Saudi Arabia but not career finale envisioned.<a href="https://t.co/KzRQfLM9OO">https://t.co/KzRQfLM9OO</a>

    Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer

    Cristiano Ronaldo claimed to have lots of offers from big European clubs, yet this is the reality. Done deal <a href="https://t.co/yEsnHhzbKz">https://t.co/yEsnHhzbKz</a>

    "I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," Ronaldo said. "I'm very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success."

    It's somewhat hard to imagine that an MLS club could have offered a similar deal to the one Ronaldo received in Saudi Arabia, though a number of older stars have made their way to the MLS in the past, including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, among others.

    But none are a global icon the likes of Ronaldo, who has the most Instagram followers among individuals in the world. Without question, he would have been the biggest star in the history of MLS, and would have drawn major attention to the league.

    Instead, Ronaldo fans from around the world might have to find ways to stream Saudi Pro League matches to keep up with the Portuguese dynamo.

