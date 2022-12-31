Report: Sporting KC Closest MLS Team to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-al-nassr Contract

Report: Sporting KC Closest MLS Team to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo Pre-al-nassr ContractDecember 31, 2022
Sporting KC was reportedly the closest MLS club to signing Cristiano Ronaldo, per multiple reports, before the veteran striker signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Friday.
Tom Bogert @tombogert
Sources can confirm: Sporting KC were the MLS team that came closest to signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Talks ongoing for weeks, it was a real possibility.<br><br>Package was very good. Plans were being made to make it happen. SKC had his "discovery rights" (i.e. path to sign him). Wild. <a href="https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY">https://t.co/MIXxIEPHHY</a> <a href="https://t.co/On4bRwasdo">pic.twitter.com/On4bRwasdo</a>
Tom Bogert @tombogert
This might be the biggest disappointment: Watching Peter Vermes deal with the media circus. I think he would have handled it very well and more people would find out he's a funny guy and not the drill sergeant he looks like on the sidelines.<a href="https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin">https://t.co/JJowAe0Cin</a>
"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia," Ronaldo said on Friday after making the decision to continue his club career in Saudi Arabia.
The 37-year-old went scorched earth at Manchester United in an effort to depart the club, going so far as to rip ownership and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
Manchester United responded by terminating his contract.
The original belief was that Ronaldo was seeking a move to a Champions League club. But when no such move materialized, likely because of Ronaldo's waning impact but massive wages, he instead joined Al-Nassr on what are reportedly astronomical wages:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Here's Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr shirt after contract signed until June 2025 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ronaldo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ronaldo</a><br><br>▫️ Agreement valid for two years and half;<br><br>▫️ Total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes commercial deal.<br><br>It's the biggest salary ever in football. <a href="https://t.co/ZnOg8lY6Wb">pic.twitter.com/ZnOg8lY6Wb</a>
James Benge @jamesbenge
Ronaldo's salary will be $75m a year. With image rights payments that number will more than double. He will have unprecedented power, right up to sacking the coach should he wish. Al Nassr prepared to become "Cristiano FC" in the words of one source. <a href="https://t.co/mf5VheWUPN">https://t.co/mf5VheWUPN</a>
Laurie Whitwell @lauriewhitwell
Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr after being unable to find a Champions League club. European teams declined to pay £80k pw to take Ronaldo last summer when <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MUFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MUFC</a> explored exit.<br><br>He'll earn lots more in Saudi Arabia but not career finale envisioned.<a href="https://t.co/KzRQfLM9OO">https://t.co/KzRQfLM9OO</a>
"I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring," Ronaldo said. "I'm very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success."
It's somewhat hard to imagine that an MLS club could have offered a similar deal to the one Ronaldo received in Saudi Arabia, though a number of older stars have made their way to the MLS in the past, including David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Wayne Rooney, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, among others.
But none are a global icon the likes of Ronaldo, who has the most Instagram followers among individuals in the world. Without question, he would have been the biggest star in the history of MLS, and would have drawn major attention to the league.
Instead, Ronaldo fans from around the world might have to find ways to stream Saudi Pro League matches to keep up with the Portuguese dynamo.