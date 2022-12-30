Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms.

Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The team listed the 36-year-old as a full practice participant Wednesday and Thursday.

McCoy suffered the concussion in the third quarter of Arizona's loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 18. Trace McSorley finished the game and started the Cardinals' Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There's no indication McSorley is dealing with an injury. The 27-year-old journeyman is not listed on the team's injury report.

The Cardinals signed Blough off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad Dec. 14. He was active for the Bucs game but didn't play.

He will be the fourth quarterback to start for the Cardinals this season.

Kyler Murray's season ended when he tore his ACL in Week 14 against the New England Patriots. McCoy started in Weeks 10, 11 and 15. McSorley made his first career start last week.

Blough will make his first start in three years. The undrafted Purdue product threw for 984 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions in five starts for the Detroit Lions in 2019. His most recent appearance in an NFL game was with the Lions in Week 8 last season.

The 4-11 Cardinals enter Week 17 having lost five consecutive games. Their 11 losses are their most in a season since 2018 (3-13).