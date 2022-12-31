Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsDecember 31, 2022
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out.
This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in fantasy. Teams just hoping to be healthy in the postseason—or with nothing to play for—will be extra cautious with injuries, and that will leave several key players out of fantasy lineups.
Here, you'll find a look at the latest injury buzz, updated point-per-reception (PPR) rankings after Friday's injury reports and a few waiver-wire targets to help navigate the week.
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Overview
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who entered the concussion protocol on Monday, is among the quarterbacks who won't suit up in Week 17. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out again this week as well.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful, which means we'll likely see Gardner Minshew II against the New Orleans Saints.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy remains a top waiver target because of his consistent floor. In three starts and one nearly complete game, he's thrown two touchdown passes in each contest.
Purdy also has a strong matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Because so few managers are putting in claims this time of year, Purdy is still only rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues and 33 percent of ESPN leagues.
Managers should also check in on New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who was recently reinserted into the starting lineup. While he hasn't been as dependable as Purdy, he has a solid matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing QBs. White is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
5. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
12. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders
13. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
16. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
17. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
19. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
20. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
Overview
The absences of Henry and Pollard were likely big blows to a few fantasy managers, and they may not be the only notable ones. New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable, as is Raiders rookie Zamir White.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is questionable with an ankle injury, but he had the same designation last week and logged 26 carries and 107 rushing yards. Managers should expect him to play again this week.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out, which should boost the value of Brian Robinson Jr. against a bad Cleveland Browns run defense.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has been a popular pickup over the past couple of weeks, and it's not hard to see why. He's topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last two games. This week, he'll face an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.
While Allgeier isn't as widely available as some backs, it's worth checking in on him. He's still only rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 55 percent of ESPN leagues and is a fine flex start for Week 17.
If Allgeier can't be had, Carolina Panthers back Chuba Hubbard should be waiver priority No. 1. He racked up 125 rushing yards against the Detroit Lions last week, had three receptions and 67 scrimmage yards the previous week and notched 99 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 14.
Hubbard has a tough matchup against a very good Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, but his workload should be big enough to justify a start. He's rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
9. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
10. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
11. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
13. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
15. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
17. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders
18. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos
20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
Overview
The Los Angeles Rams will be without wideout Ben Skowronek, while the Patriots will be without DeVante Parker. The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out receiver Ashton Dulin.
Though 49ers star receiver/runner Deebo Samuel appears close to a return, he won't be back in the lineup this week.
This week's list of questionable receivers includes Christian Watson, Marquise Goodwin, DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Chris Olave and Julio Jones.
The lack of managers still playing meaningful fantasy games is likely responsible for Jahan Dotson's availability. The standout Washington rookie is still only rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues.
This despite the fact that Dotson has been spectacular over the past three weeks. He's found the end zone in three straight games while averaging five receptions and 78 receiving yards in that span.
Dotson faces a good Cleveland secondary this week, but the Browns have nothing to play for. The Commanders are still scrapping for a playoff spot, and Dotson should have another solid outing.
Cardinals wideout Greg Dortch is also worth a claim after his breakout game (10 catches, 98 yards) against the Buccaneers last week. Dortch is a bit risky, as he didn't log a catch in Weeks 14 or 15, but he did have a 100-yard outing in Week 11.
The Falcons have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs. Dortch is rostered in a mere 5 percent of Yahoo and leagues and 4 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
5. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
10. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Overview
The biggest blow for managers at tight end is that of Denver Broncos pass-catcher Greg Dulcich. The budding UCLA product has emerged as a regular contributor in Denver's offense but will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.
The Patriots will be without tight end Jonnu Smith, while teammate Hunter Henry is questionable. Tyler Higbee is questionable for the Rams.
While Jets tight end Tyler Conklin hasn't been prolific, he has an even better matchup in Week 17. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season than Seattle.
Conklin is rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and 37 percent of ESPN leagues.
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson—who is rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues and 23 percent of ESPN leagues—should largely be available. While he had a disappointing game in the midst of a Cleveland winter storm last week (one reception for nine yards), he was fantastic the week prior.
Johnson finished Week 15 with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. His matchup with the Eagles isn't ideal, but managers can start him in a pinch.
*Fantasy roster and scoring information via FantasyPros. Injury information via NFL.com.