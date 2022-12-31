Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

2 of 4

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

5. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

10. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

12. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders

13. Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

16. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

17. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

19. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

20. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

Overview

The absences of Henry and Pollard were likely big blows to a few fantasy managers, and they may not be the only notable ones. New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable, as is Raiders rookie Zamir White.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is questionable with an ankle injury, but he had the same designation last week and logged 26 carries and 107 rushing yards. Managers should expect him to play again this week.



Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has been ruled out, which should boost the value of Brian Robinson Jr. against a bad Cleveland Browns run defense.



Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has been a popular pickup over the past couple of weeks, and it's not hard to see why. He's topped 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last two games. This week, he'll face an Arizona Cardinals defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.



While Allgeier isn't as widely available as some backs, it's worth checking in on him. He's still only rostered in 62 percent of Yahoo leagues and 55 percent of ESPN leagues and is a fine flex start for Week 17.

If Allgeier can't be had, Carolina Panthers back Chuba Hubbard should be waiver priority No. 1. He racked up 125 rushing yards against the Detroit Lions last week, had three receptions and 67 scrimmage yards the previous week and notched 99 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 14.

Hubbard has a tough matchup against a very good Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, but his workload should be big enough to justify a start. He's rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and 28 percent of ESPN leagues.

