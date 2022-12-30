Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Still Plan to Discuss Long-Term Contract with Injured QB

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly planning to resume contract talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the end of the 2022 season.

According to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens will attempt to work out a long-term deal with Jackson after failing to do so prior to the 2022 season. If they can't, they have the option of placing the franchise on him and paying him an estimated $45 million in 2023, or they could tag and trade him.

Jackson has missed the Ravens' last three games with a knee injury, and he has not practiced this week, meaning he is trending toward missing a fourth consecutive game when Baltimore faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Even without Jackson, the Ravens have continued to win and remain in the AFC North divisional title race. Backup Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos after replacing the injured Jackson and also beat the Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, although he fell to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite Baltimore's success, the Ravens clearly have a far less dynamic offense when Jackson is out, as Huntley has thrown for only 341 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his three starts.

In 12 games this season, Jackson has an 8-4 record and has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Most impressively, he has rushed for 764 yards and three scores as well.

While Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and was the 2019 NFL MVP, there are some concerns surrounding him.

Jackson has gotten the Ravens to the playoffs four times, including this season, but he only has a postseason record of 1-3.

That is something that can easily change and evolve over time, but there is also the subject of injury issues, which have cropped up over the past two seasons.

Jackson missed five games last season, which may have ultimately cost the Ravens a playoff berth, and he is now on the precipice of missing his fourth game this season.

His fearless style of play puts him in harm's way and results in him taking more hits than most quarterbacks, so it is fair to wonder if durability will continue to be a problem moving forward.

Despite that, it is difficult to envision the Ravens moving on from Jackson, as he is highly productive when healthy, and there doesn't figure to be any clear upgrade available to them in the near future.

Getting a deal done may take some compromise from both sides, but it is undoubtedly in the best interest of the Ravens to lock Jackson up as soon as possible.