Cowboys' Jerry Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens' Agent About Potential Contract

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones denied rumors the team has been in contact with wide receiver Terrell Owens about a potential return for America's Team this season.

"I've never talked to him or his agent and will not seriously consider it," Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "But I've never talked to him."

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, recently told Sports Illustrated's Aaron Wilson that the former NFL wideout had been in "constant communication" with Jones about a possible deal.

Daniel said:

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys. Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass.

"He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him. His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman reported Wednesday that Owens "won't be signing with the Cowboys at this time." A source told Kleiman that one reason the deal isn't happening is because Owens is asking for more money.

It's no secret the Cowboys could use another wideout, but signing the 49-year-old would be a risk that many teams probably wouldn't be willing to take at this point in the season.

Owens said earlier this month that he had also been in contact with the San Francisco 49ers, another of his former clubs, about a possible return during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's The Morning Roast (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports). The two sides obviously never reached a deal.

Owens last suited up in the NFL in 2010 when he was 37. He spent three seasons with the Cowboys from 2006-2008, racking up 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns in 47 games.

In addition to the Cowboys and 49ers, Owens also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals across his 15-year career. The Hall of Famer's 15,934 receiving yards trails only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald for most receiving yards in NFL history

The Cowboys had also been in contact with Odell Beckham Jr. about joining the team this season, but Jones essentially ruled out that possibility, saying recently that "it's not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs."

Beckham remains unsigned while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl last season.

The Cowboys enter their regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders next week having already clinched a playoff berth with a 12-4 record. CeeDee Lamb has been their best receiver with 1,307 yards eight touchdowns in 16 games.