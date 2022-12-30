NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Week 17 Scenarios, Standings and Predictions

1 of 2

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Division Leaders

1. Buffalo (12-3)

2. Kansas City (12-3)

3. Cincinnati (11-4)

4. Jacksonville (7-8)

Wild-Card Race

5. Baltimore (10-5)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

7. Miami (8-7)

8. New England (7-8)

9. New York Jets (7-8)

10. Pittsburgh (7-8)

11. Tennessee (7-9)

12. Las Vegas (6-9)

The Monday night clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is the most important one with playoff implications in Week 17.

A Buffalo win keeps it on top of the AFC going into Week 18. The Bills need a win on Monday and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos to clinch the top seed and home-field advantage.

A win by Cincinnati shakes up the entire playoff picture with one week left. In that case, the Chiefs would lead the Bengals and then the Bills.

Cincinnati needs to win out and have Kansas City lose once to use its head-to-head tiebreaker to move into the top position.

The Bengals can also clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie on Monday and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Baltimore is clear of the wild-card mess because it owns a two-game edge on the Miami Dolphins.

Miami's visit to Gillette Stadium with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback will decide how complicated the AFC wild-card race gets.

The New England Patriots sit directly behind Miami in the standings.

Miami can clinch the final wild-card spot by beating the Patriots and with a New York Jets defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

A Miami loss means the No. 7 seed will not be clinched until Week 18.

New England would be in the catbird seat to win the final wild-card position if it beats Miami on Sunday.

The Patriots would move into the No. 7 spot in the AFC on the divisional-record tiebreaker.

The New York Jets need to win in Seattle, and they must hope for a Miami win. That would set up the Week 18 Dolphins-Jets clash as a potential winner-takes-all game depending on what happens between New England and Buffalo next week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will play for the AFC South crown in Week 18.

The loser of that game needs Miami to lose twice and for the Patriots and Jets to each lose once to even be mathematically alive in the wild-card hunt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can remain alive with a win over Baltimore. The Steelers need to root for a lot of losses in the next two weeks since they lost to the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets this season

Las Vegas is still technically alive, and it will be officially eliminated with a loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Prediction

1. Buffalo

2. Kansas City

3. Cincinnati

4. Tennessee

5. Baltimore

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. New England