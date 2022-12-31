AEW Rampage New Year's Smash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage New Year's Bash on December 30.

This is the final episode of AEW television for 2022, so AEW set up a couple of big matches to close out the year.

Not only did Jde Cargill defend her TBS Championship against former ally Kiera Hogan, but we also saw Wheeler Yuta battle Swerve Strickland.

However, the match most people were excited to see was the All-Atlantic Championship showdown between two men known for being part of Best Friends, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta.

Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.