X

    NFL Twitter Praises Dak Prescott for Being 'Good Enough' in Cowboys' Win vs. Titans

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 30, 2022

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East race.

    Dallas defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-13 in Thursday's showdown at Nissan Stadium and improved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in its last seven. It has to win its Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders and hope the Philadelphia Eagles lose out to capture the division crown, but it is at least playing impressive football with the playoffs around the corner.

    All the pressure was on the Cowboys with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry both sidelined for the Titans and Joshua Dobbs starting under center, and Dak Prescott responded by overcoming two early interceptions with two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz with the outcome hanging in the balance.

    Social media praised his overall showing:

    NFL @NFL

    Dak and Schultz connect in the end zone again! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsTEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsTEN</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/745fAOdlLT">https://t.co/745fAOdlLT</a> <a href="https://t.co/jjG036EfOQ">pic.twitter.com/jjG036EfOQ</a>

    Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm

    Pretty throw from Dak.<br><br>He hasn't been perfect, but he's been good enough.

    NFL Twitter Praises Dak Prescott for Being 'Good Enough' in Cowboys' Win vs. Titans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Dallas Cowboys Public Relations @DallasCowboysPR

    With that touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz, Dak Prescott tied Troy Aikman (165) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.

    NFL @NFL

    Can't throw it much better than this 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsTEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsTEN</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/745fAOdlLT">https://t.co/745fAOdlLT</a> <a href="https://t.co/edetalp4EO">pic.twitter.com/edetalp4EO</a>

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    Recap of that TD:<br><br>Peters was a brick wall.<br><br>Dak was an assassin.<br><br>Schultz channeled some Mr. Fantastic. <br><br>Rack 'em.

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    One bad throw tonight. That's the reality of Dak's performance.

    Kyle Youmans @Kyle_Youmans

    That is one hell of a throw from Dak, and an incredible grab from Dalton Schultz. 🤯🤯<br><br>His second TD has Dallas up by two scores! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsTEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsTEN</a>

    Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft

    Like pretty much every game since returning. Dak has been absolutely nails for the entire game minutes 1-2 throws. <br><br>They could do such a better job of not putting so much weight on his shoulders, but he continues to answer the call.

    Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz

    dak is the ultimate "knows ball" test imo. don't trust anti dak people. <a href="https://t.co/12zJBjJaUh">https://t.co/12zJBjJaUh</a>

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    What a dime by Dak.

    Bobby Belt @BobbyBeltTX

    Great touch from Dak and strong hands from Dalton Schultz.

    While Dallas emerged with the win, it played rather uninspiring football out of the gates.

    Prescott threw two interceptions to Kevin Byard in the first half, Ezekiel Elliott struggled to gain much traction even though he scored the game's first touchdown, and the halftime score was just 10-6. Nobody in the league has thrown more interceptions than Prescott's 14, and he missed five games earlier this season.

    Yet one of them wasn't his fault, and he shifted into takeover mode in the aftermath.

    The two touchdown passes to Schultz created some much-needed breathing room, and a dart downfield to CeeDee Lamb led to a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense locked in from there, and Nahshon Wright's pick in the final minutes all but clinched the win.

    Dallas is rolling heading into its regular-season finale and will look to maintain its momentum in what is shaping up to be a Super-Bowl-or-bust playoffs for America's Team.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.