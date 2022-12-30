NFL Twitter Praises Dak Prescott for Being 'Good Enough' in Cowboys' Win vs. Titans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the NFC East race.

Dallas defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-13 in Thursday's showdown at Nissan Stadium and improved to 12-4 overall and 6-1 in its last seven. It has to win its Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders and hope the Philadelphia Eagles lose out to capture the division crown, but it is at least playing impressive football with the playoffs around the corner.

All the pressure was on the Cowboys with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry both sidelined for the Titans and Joshua Dobbs starting under center, and Dak Prescott responded by overcoming two early interceptions with two touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz with the outcome hanging in the balance.

Social media praised his overall showing:

While Dallas emerged with the win, it played rather uninspiring football out of the gates.

Prescott threw two interceptions to Kevin Byard in the first half, Ezekiel Elliott struggled to gain much traction even though he scored the game's first touchdown, and the halftime score was just 10-6. Nobody in the league has thrown more interceptions than Prescott's 14, and he missed five games earlier this season.

Yet one of them wasn't his fault, and he shifted into takeover mode in the aftermath.

The two touchdown passes to Schultz created some much-needed breathing room, and a dart downfield to CeeDee Lamb led to a field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense locked in from there, and Nahshon Wright's pick in the final minutes all but clinched the win.

Dallas is rolling heading into its regular-season finale and will look to maintain its momentum in what is shaping up to be a Super-Bowl-or-bust playoffs for America's Team.