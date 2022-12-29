Titans' Ryan Tannehill Placed on IR with Ankle Injury Ahead of Week 17

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2022 season has reportedly come to an end for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans placed Tannehill on injured reserve on Wednesday while he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Tennessee's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Tannehill underwent surgery on his ankle and wasn't expected to return this year even if the Titans qualify for the postseason. Tennessee (7-8) fell to second place in the AFC South and is riding a five-game losing streak into Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Tannehill will be entering the final year of a four-year, $118 million contract in 2023. The Titans can save up to $27 million against the salary cap by releasing him.

The 34-year-old threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 starts this season. While Tennessee has reached the playoffs in each of Tannehill's first three years with the team, it was largely a result of the vaunted rushing attack led by star running back Derrick Henry.

While Tannehill was sidelined last week against the Houston Texans, rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his third start of the year. The 2022 third-round pick struggled and finished with 99 passing yards and two interceptions, though he added 43 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 19-14 loss. In his three starts, the 23-year-old has yet to find the end zone through the air.

ESPN reported veteran backup Joshua Dobbs has been tabbed as Tennessee's starter for Thursday's game against Dallas. The 2017 fourth-round pick will be making his first career start as the Titans try to keep their playoff hopes alive.