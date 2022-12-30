Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

1 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



2. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

10. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Matchup to Love: Justin Fields at Detroit Lions



Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes resides at the top of our rankings because of his consistency in fantasy this season. However, it wouldn't be a shock to see Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields finish the week with more fantasy points than even Mahomes.

Fields has shown a little consistency of his own this season due to his dual-threat ability. However, he is coming off of a disappointing week—with only 119 passing yards, one passing touchdown and 11 rushing yards.

Yet, Fields should be back to racking up the stats against a Detroit Lions team that has allowed more fantasy points to opposing QBs than any other team this season. The last time Fields faced Detroit, he finished with 167 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception, 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Lions, it should be noted, just gave up 570 total yards and 320 rushing yards to the Carolina Panthers. Detroit will be eager to keep its playoff hopes alive, but Fields is likely in store for another huge outing.

Stat Projection: 187 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 153 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

