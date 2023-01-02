Eagles Rumors: 'Belief Is' Jalen Hurts Will Return from Injury for Week 18 vs. Giants

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly believe quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are optimistic Hurts will be available in the final week of the regular season following his return to practice last week after a sprained SC joint in his shoulder kept him out of the past two games:

Hurts suffered the injury in Week 15 and missed the Eagles' Weeks 16 and 17 losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

The 24-year-old is having an MVP-caliber year in his third NFL season. In 14 games, he has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions, in addition to rushing for 747 yards and 13 scores.

Gardner Minshew played admirably in Hurts' absence against the Cowboys in Week 16. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 40-34 loss.

Minshew started again Sunday against the Saints, but his play dropped off as the Eagles scored a season-low 10 points in defeat.

Although Minshew compiled 274 yards and one touchdown, he also threw a fourth-quarter pick-six to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore that essentially sealed the game.

With back-to-back losses, the 13-3 Eagles are in jeopardy of losing their grip on the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

A win over the Giants on Sunday would clinch the NFC East and a first-round bye in the playoffs, but a loss would open the door for the Cowboys to win the NFC East and either the Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers to seize the No. 1 seed.

Given how the Eagles have fared without Hurts, getting him back for a critical Week 18 game would go a long way toward solidifying their chances of being the top seed.