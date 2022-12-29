Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.

"I don't think so," the five-time NFL MVP said.

Manning has joked in the past that he won't move into coaching because of his issues as offensive coordinator for his son's sixth-grade football team.

He also seems more interested in building a brand empire with Omaha Productions and potentially moving into an ownership position at some point.

The Broncos are in a state of desperation to figure out how to make a quick turnaround. They announced Hackett's firing on Monday, less than 24 hours after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Russell Wilson's decline is the biggest concern in Denver right now. He threw three interceptions against the Rams, tied for the second-most in a game in his career. The 34-year-old is on pace to set career-lows in completion percentage (60.1), passing touchdowns (12) and he's been sacked an NFL-high 49 times.

Manning did resurrect the Broncos when he signed with them as a free agent in March 2012. He led the team to four consecutive AFC West titles from 2012 to '15 and a victory in Super Bowl 50.

Since Manning retired after the 2015 season, the Broncos have just one winning season and have only finished higher than third in the AFC West once.