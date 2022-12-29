Lane Kiffin Mocked by CFB Fans as Ole Miss Is Blown Out by Texas Tech in Texas Bowl

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

A once-promising season came to a disappointing conclusion for Ole Miss on Wednesday as the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

Lane Kiffin's squad started the season 7-0 and climbed to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It closed with five defeats in its final six games, and plenty of scrutiny fell on the head coach, who signed a long-term extension in November.

Kiffin threw caution to the wind as Ole Miss went 2-of-7 on fourth downs.

The Rebels turned it over on downs on their own 29-yard line in the first quarter, which led to a two-yard touchdown run by Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough for the game's opening score. In the second quarter, they again went for it from the 29-yard line with a fake punt, which was unsuccessful.

Coaches can often be too cautious to their own detriment. Kiffin showed how being too aggressive has plenty of ways it can backfire as well.

Ole Miss out-gained Texas Tech 558-484. Jaxson Dart threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and Quinshon Judkins was the leading rusher (91 yards) as the Rebels piled up 197 yards on the ground.

But that was rendered irrelevant thanks to the failed fourth downs and five other turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles). It was an appropriate outcome to cap off Ole Miss' late-season swoon.

Kiffin's extension buys him some job security, but another eight-win campaign probably won't cut it in the eyes of many fans.