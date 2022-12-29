X

    Lane Kiffin Mocked by CFB Fans as Ole Miss Is Blown Out by Texas Tech in Texas Bowl

    Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin talks with an official about a penalty call during the first half of the team's Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    A once-promising season came to a disappointing conclusion for Ole Miss on Wednesday as the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

    Lane Kiffin's squad started the season 7-0 and climbed to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It closed with five defeats in its final six games, and plenty of scrutiny fell on the head coach, who signed a long-term extension in November.

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    Bryan Harsin was fired on October 31, immediately sparking rumors that Lane Kiffin was going to consider the Auburn job.<br><br>Since then, Ole Miss has gone 0-4 and extended Lane Kiffin to a deal averaging $9M/year, making him one of the top 10 paid coaches in the country. <a href="https://t.co/qSlMEyAVt3">pic.twitter.com/qSlMEyAVt3</a>

    man it's a hot zone, @Mobute

    i'm going to need 10 years and three more head coaching jobs to really take the measure of this lane kiffin

    Steven Willis @TheStevenWillis

    Lane Kiffin owes every person that went to this game an apology and every one in the grove collective an apology. This is embarrassing to football.

    Marc Torrence @marctorrence

    Shine starting to come off Lane?

    Curtis Fitzpatrick @cfitzfox

    Lane Kiffin appears to not want to be at this bowl game.

    Manny Alchemist @FlyGodIsAwesome

    i had to turn the ole miss game off mid second quarter. wtf was Lane Kiffin doing?

    John McMahon 🦚 @18JimmyMac

    Raise your hand if you're a better coach than Lane Kiffin…🙋‍♂️

    Red Cup Rebellion @RedCupRebellion

    Ole Miss' defense has played its ass off inside the red zone and thats the only reason this game hasn't gotten ugly. Lane Kiffin and his offense have to start scoring points asap

    Viva the Matadors 🏴‍☠️ @vivathematadors

    Coach McGuire looked like a veteran coach tonight, Kiffin looked like a first year coach.<br><br>Ole Miss was undisciplined, and Tech kept calm even when things tightened up.<br><br>Those were my favorite things to see.

    Kiffin threw caution to the wind as Ole Miss went 2-of-7 on fourth downs.

    The Rebels turned it over on downs on their own 29-yard line in the first quarter, which led to a two-yard touchdown run by Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough for the game's opening score. In the second quarter, they again went for it from the 29-yard line with a fake punt, which was unsuccessful.

    Coaches can often be too cautious to their own detriment. Kiffin showed how being too aggressive has plenty of ways it can backfire as well.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Lane Kiffin in tonight's Texas Bowl:<br><br>- Went for it on 4th &amp; 1 from his own 11<br>- Ran a fake punt on 4th &amp; 6 from his own 29<br><br>He's one of us! <a href="https://t.co/CVA2iDvvgR">pic.twitter.com/CVA2iDvvgR</a>

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    Ole Miss and Texas Tech have gone for it on 4th down 10 times in less than three quarters, including a fake punt (which failed). this game is filled with the spirit of the season.

    Christian Polka @CSPolka

    That ole miss fake punt… <a href="https://t.co/NOqZqfW6Aw">pic.twitter.com/NOqZqfW6Aw</a>

    Kegan Reneau @KeganReneau

    The scary "analytics" didn't tell Lane Kiffin to fake a punt in his own territory. His own brain did that. It didn't work.

    Tommy Valentine @TommyVtine116

    Lane Kiffin is literally coaching like I do in NCAA Football 14.

    Ole Miss out-gained Texas Tech 558-484. Jaxson Dart threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, and Quinshon Judkins was the leading rusher (91 yards) as the Rebels piled up 197 yards on the ground.

    But that was rendered irrelevant thanks to the failed fourth downs and five other turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles). It was an appropriate outcome to cap off Ole Miss' late-season swoon.

    Kiffin's extension buys him some job security, but another eight-win campaign probably won't cut it in the eyes of many fans.

