Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Strained Calf; Jets QB Doesn't Think Injury is 'Too Serious'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a strained calf Tuesday, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Rodgers told reporters that he "tweaked" his calf, adding that he doesn't think it's "too serious."

Anderson noted the setback is "considered minor" and shouldn't sideline him for long.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets by the Packers in April after he spent 18 years with Green Bay.

Last year, the four-time MVP completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 17 games. It wasn't his best season, and the Packers struggled as a whole, finishing with an 8-9 record.

Rodgers has been mostly healthy throughout his career, and injuries aren't typically a large concern for the 39-year-old. However, if he does miss any time during the season, Zach Wilson would be on deck to start for Gang Green despite having an abysmal 2022 campaign.

But it seems like New York fans don't have to worry about that for the time being with what was described as a minor offseason injury.