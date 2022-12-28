Terrell Owens Contacted Cowboys, More Teams About NFL Comeback at Age 49

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

It's been 12 years since Terrell Owens played in an NFL game, but that isn't stopping the Pro Football Hall of Famer from trying to get back in the league at age 49.

Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told Aaron Wilson of SI.com that he contacted the Dallas Cowboys and other teams about trying to secure a workout for his client.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Daniel said. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."

Daniel told Wilson that Owens recently ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.

TMZ Sports noted in August that Owens ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash against fellow Fan Controlled Football receivers James Harden and Andrew Jamiel.

It should be noted that 40 was clocked by someone with an iPhone.

Owens told ESPN's Tim McManus in April he joined the Fan Controlled Football league so he could play the game again.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity ... to get out there and run around and help mentor some guys," he said. "Everything that I've done to make myself a Hall of Famer—I'm going to try to do my best to not only just play but help mentor those guys and help them become better at their craft."

George Blanda is the oldest player to appear in an NFL game at the age of 48 in 1976. Owens turned 49 on Dec. 7.

The Cowboys were seeking help at wide receiver for most of the season. They were often connected to Odell Beckham Jr. before they signed T.Y. Hilton on Dec. 12.

Following Dallas' 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Jerry Jones told reporters Beckham likely wouldn't join the team because it was "not realistic" to think he could contribute in the playoffs after he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

Jones is not afraid to take a big swing if he thinks it will make the Cowboys better, but Owens is likely fighting an uphill battle because of his age and how long he's been out of the league.

The last time Owens played, he was still productive. The six-time Pro Bowler had 983 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010, his age-37 season.

Owens had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and caught 38 touchdown passes in 47 games with the Cowboys from 2006 to '08. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.