Biggest Questions 49ers Must Answer Before 2022-23 NFL Playoffs

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are cruising into the NFL postseason.

Kyle Shanahan's team has not lost since October 23 despite a rash of injuries affecting most key positions on the field.

The 49ers have two weeks left to fine-tune their offense with Brock Purdy at the helm and chase after the No. 2 seed in the NFC. They are one game behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Home-field advantage could mean more to the 49ers this postseason than it has in previous years. They are 7-1 at home and held four opponents under 10 points.

Any extra advantage will help with Purdy entering his first postseason as a starting quarterback.

The 49ers have a system in place that is suited for a deep run, but there are some things that could still go wrong.