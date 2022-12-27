X

    Andrew Whitworth on Ending Retirement to Join Bengals: 'I'll Never Say Never'

    Erin WalshDecember 27, 2022

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 13: Former NFL player Andrew Whitworth looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, who retired after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in February, hasn't ruled out a return to the field amid rumors linking him to the Cincinnati Bengals, his other former team.

    "I've said this since the day I retired, I'll never say never," Whitworth said on The Season with Peter Schrager podcast (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "There's always a chance."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.