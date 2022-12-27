Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Lauds Derrick Henry, Compares Athleticism to LeBron James

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans will meet on Thursday Night Football this week, and two of the NFL's best running backs will take the field in Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Elliott praised Henry, comparing his athleticism to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

Henry has been arguably the best running back in the NFL since breaking onto the scene as a rookie in 2016. Through 15 games this season, he has rushed for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Elliott hasn't been as successful as Henry, but he's still among the NFL's elite running backs. Through 13 games in 2022, he has rushed for 829 yards and 11 scores.

While the 11-4 Cowboys have already clinched a playoff berth, the 7-8 Titans are still in the hunt and will need Henry to be at his best on Thursday, especially with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery.