NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17

0 of 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed.

Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals play each other on Monday night in Week 17.

If either one of those quarterbacks turns in a massive performance in a win, they could close the gap to Mahomes.

Allen and Burrow seem like the only legitimate contenders to Mahomes in the MVP race entering Week 17. Hurts is still dealing with the shoulder injury, and Justin Jefferson's push may end up being too late.