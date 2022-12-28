WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 27

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 27December 28, 2022
With just days remaining in 2022, WWE NXT planned to go out swinging. In the main event of this December 27 show, Wes Lee would defend the NXT North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo.
Wendy Choo looked to get some revenge against Cora Jade, who has haunted her for months. Julius Creed was looking to prove himself against JD McDonagh in a rematch.
Fallon Henley needed to fight with everything to win The Battle for the Bar against Kiana James. Edris Enofé, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones hoped to shut up Joe Gacy and The Schism in a six-man tag.
This was a chance to build to the future with many stars seeking to make a splash that would give more opportunities in 2023.
JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed (w/ Brutus Creed)
- Julius caught McDonagh with a snap knee but then ran into a standing Spanish Fly.
- McDonagh nearly got the win off a brainbuster then went for a moonsault but missed.
- Tony D'Angelo explained in an interview why he was not scared of Wes Lee or Dijak.
- The Schism told their opponents for the night that their happiness was temporary.
Julius Creed exorcised one of his past demons by overcoming JD McDonagh, finishing it up a rolling shoulder slam and a running low clothesline. Indus Sher agreed to a match at NXT New Year's Evil.
This was a solid start to the show. The Necessary Evil guided Julius to one of his strongest singles performances to date, ending in a definitive win for the future.
It was a little surprising to see someone who is still a tag team guy first defeat one of NXT's top heels with limited fanfare, but NXT is clearly behind The Creed Brothers, especially Julius as a future top guy.
Assumedly, Indus Sher will defeat The Creed Brothers to send the brothers to the main roster or push Julius and Brutus to work more as singles stars. Sanga and Veer Mahaan have a chance to prove their value not just in NXT but for a quick main roster jump.
Result
Julius def. McDonagh by pinfall.
Grade
B
Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo
- Choo ran into this match angry, attacking Jade before the announcer could even say her name during her entrance.
- Choo nearly got the win off a sit-out powerbomb and diving crossbody.
- Josh Briggs questioned if Brooks Jensen was focused on supporting Fallon Henley.
Cora Jade talked too much trash and let Wendy Choo pick up a big win with a full nelson slam and Vader Bomb.
This was the second surprise result of the night. Jade has been a priority in NXT for a while, especially since her heel turn, so Choo picking up a win over her means a lot.
The action was solid, but the match lacked drama. The two were too focused on hitting their spots to sell the moment of Choo picking up her victory. This is an area where both can still improve with training.
Result
Choo def. Jade by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro
- On his way to the ring, Jiro explained what his jacket meant to him.
- Scrypts appeared behind Jiro jumping over the ropes into the ring.
- NXT showed another vignette on Oro Mensah's love of the nightlife.
Ikemen Jiro fought with motivated aggression to get back at Scrypts for taking his jacket, but Scrypts caught him with a diving somersault seated senton to win.
Scrypts' gimmick is a poorly conceived enigma, but he is still a talent to watch. He is a far more complete performer than he was when he arrived in WWE. That showed in this engaging sprint.
NXT is committed to this character, and perhaps with time, it will work better. However, at this time, it comes off as a waste of a talented high flier that is a character all on his own thanks to his impressive athleticism.
Result
Scrypts def. Jiro by pinfall.
Grade
B-
