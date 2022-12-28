WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 27

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With just days remaining in 2022, WWE NXT planned to go out swinging. In the main event of this December 27 show, Wes Lee would defend the NXT North American Championship against Tony D'Angelo.

Wendy Choo looked to get some revenge against Cora Jade, who has haunted her for months. Julius Creed was looking to prove himself against JD McDonagh in a rematch.

Fallon Henley needed to fight with everything to win The Battle for the Bar against Kiana James. Edris Enofé, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones hoped to shut up Joe Gacy and The Schism in a six-man tag.

This was a chance to build to the future with many stars seeking to make a splash that would give more opportunities in 2023.

