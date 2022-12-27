Justin Herbert, Chargers Clinching 2022-23 Playoff Berth Excites NFL Twitter

Justin Herbert, Chargers Clinching 2022-23 Playoff Berth Excites NFL TwitterDecember 27, 2022
The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 9-6 and clinch a playoff berth for the first time in the Justin Herbert era.
Herbert didn't have the best night, completing 24-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one interception, but he got a lot of help from his defense as they held the Colts to just a field goal.
The Chargers limited the Colts offense to just 173 total yards and forced three turnovers in the win.
It's clear the Bolts have a lot to work to do before heading into the postseason, but just clinching a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018 campaign has NFL Twitter excited for Herbert and the franchise:
Michael Silver @MikeSilver
Lost Pro Bowl left tackle<br>Lost star edge rusher<br>Played long stretches without one or both starting receivers<br>Lost big-ticket free-agent signee at CB<br>Clinched playoff berth with two games remaining <br>Got tons of crap<br>Put some respect on the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a>' name 🤷🏻♂️
Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho
I'm genuinely excited to see Herbert in the playoffs. <br><br>My biggest criticism of him was that his team doesn't win and he's never made the playoffs, yet we extol him like Super Bowl champ QB's. <br><br>He's finally a winning QB (24-23) & he's in the post season, let's see what he does.
Herbert is in his third NFL season. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and now he's heading to the postseason for the first time in 2022.
It's lining up to be a great postseason with Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen now all set to take the field in the AFC playoffs. Two more young quarterbacks—Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones—could be joining them in the near future.