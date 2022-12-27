X

    Justin Herbert, Chargers Clinching 2022-23 Playoff Berth Excites NFL Twitter

    Erin WalshDecember 27, 2022

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 26: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to playing the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 on Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 9-6 and clinch a playoff berth for the first time in the Justin Herbert era.

    Herbert didn't have the best night, completing 24-of-31 passes for 235 yards and one interception, but he got a lot of help from his defense as they held the Colts to just a field goal.

    The Chargers limited the Colts offense to just 173 total yards and forced three turnovers in the win.

    It's clear the Bolts have a lot to work to do before heading into the postseason, but just clinching a playoff berth for the first time since the 2018 campaign has NFL Twitter excited for Herbert and the franchise:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chargers CLINCH a playoff berth, their first since 2018...<br><br>Ready for Justin Herbert's first postseason ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/5ZKUo1W81S">pic.twitter.com/5ZKUo1W81S</a>

    Michael Silver @MikeSilver

    Lost Pro Bowl left tackle<br>Lost star edge rusher<br>Played long stretches without one or both starting receivers<br>Lost big-ticket free-agent signee at CB<br>Clinched playoff berth with two games remaining <br>Got tons of crap<br>Put some respect on the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a>' name 🤷🏻‍♂️

    Dusty Baker @DustyBakerTV

    The Chargers are going to the playoffs with Justin Herbert 😍⚡️

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    For the first time in his NFL career, Justin Herbert is playoff bound.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    We finally get Justin Herbert in the playoffs. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> clinch a wild card spot.

    Matt Infield @Matt_Infield

    About time we see Justin Herbert in the playoffs.

    Football @BostonConnr

    We can all agree, seeing Justin Herbert in the playoffs will be electric. <br><br>Burrow or Lamar vs Herbert?<br><br>Sign me up.

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    For the first time in his career, Justin Herbert will be in the NFL playoffs. <br><br>Hallelujah.

    Ryan McFadden @ryanmcfadden_

    Dawg Justin Herbert is going to the playoffs

    Shawne Merriman @shawnemerriman

    For the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> to be in the playoffs with as many injuries as they had this year would have been impossible for most. Congrats for fighting 👊🏽

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The Chargers have done it!!! JUSTIN HERBERT IS PLAYOFF BOUND FOR THE 1ST TIME. Not bad for a social media Quarterback.

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    I'm READY for playoff Justin Herbert

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    I'm genuinely excited to see Herbert in the playoffs. <br><br>My biggest criticism of him was that his team doesn't win and he's never made the playoffs, yet we extol him like Super Bowl champ QB's. <br><br>He's finally a winning QB (24-23) &amp; he's in the post season, let's see what he does.

    Herbert is in his third NFL season. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and now he's heading to the postseason for the first time in 2022.

    It's lining up to be a great postseason with Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen now all set to take the field in the AFC playoffs. Two more young quarterbacks—Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa or Mac Jones—could be joining them in the near future.

