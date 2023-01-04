Bears' Justin Fields out with Injury For Week 18; Won't Break Lamar Jackson's Record

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears in place of Justin Fields in Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday that Fields is dealing with a hip injury, although it is not expected to be a long-term problem, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The 23-year-old was 63 yards short of the single-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback set by Lamar Jackson in 2019. He will finish the year with 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, plus 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Fields has dealt with injuries throughout the 2022 campaign, the most significant being a shoulder ailment.

The second-year quarterback injured his shoulder in a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and was then ruled out for Week 12 against the New York Jets. Trevor Siemian started for the Bears in the eventual 31-10 loss.

Fields also suffered a foot injury in a Christmas Eve loss to the Buffalo Bills. Despite not being able to put much weight on the foot, he said he would be good to go for a Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The latest ailment is certainly disappointing for the young player's development, but the Bears have already been eliminated from playoff contention at 3-13, and there's no reason to risk further injury by having him continue to play.

Fields made great strides this year, and he'll hopefully only improve in 2023.

The Bears will instead turn to Peterman, who has only attempted six passes this season and hasn't made an NFL start since 2018 with the Buffalo Bills. In 12 regular-season appearances, the 28-year-old has three touchdowns and 13 interceptions.