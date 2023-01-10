Report: Carlos Correa, Twins Agree to $200M Contract After Failed Mets, Giants Deals

David Berding/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Carlos Correa's whirlwind offseason continued on Tuesday after he reportedly agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Twins

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract, a deal that can max out at $270 million:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported additional details of the deal:

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the "major part" of Correa's physical is already done:

The Twins are the third team Correa has agreed to a contract with this offseason. His previous agreements with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through because of an issue that cropped up during his physical.

Correa originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants on Dec. 13. The deal was the richest in MLB history for a shortstop.

The Giants had a press conference planned for Dec. 20 to formally introduce Correa, but the team announced a few hours before it was scheduled to begin that they were postponing the event.

Per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants had concerns about Correa's ankle after his MRI results came back stemming from an injury he suffered in the minors during the 2014 season.

The Mets, who were previously reported to have interest in Correa, swooped in to give the two-time All-Star a 12-year deal worth $315 million on Dec. 21. Heyman reported Tuesday the Mets were only willing to fully guarantee the first six years of the deal:

"We needed one more thing, and this is it," Mets owner Steve Cohen told Jon Heyman of the New York Post after the deal was reported. "This was important. … This puts us over the top. This is a good team. I hope it's a good team!"

Cohen's decision to speak publicly about the agreement with Correa was risky because the deal was not finalized and Correa still had to take a physical before it would become official.

As it turns out, the Mets' medical staff saw the same thing in Correa's ankle that gave the Giants hesitation and opened the door for New York.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported on Christmas Eve that the Mets "raised concerns" about the 28-year-old's leg that was surgically repaired eight years ago.

One former MLB executive told Rosenthal and Hayes that the league warns teams not to speak on the record about a deal before it becomes official because "such remarks might persuade an arbitrator to side with the player in a grievance" if one were to be filed.

Cohen's decision to speak publicly about the agreement with Correa gives Correa's camp the ability to file a grievance against the Mets.

Hayes also noted the Twins, who Correa played for last season, declined to move beyond the original 10-year, $285 million extension they were offering him when his agent, Scott Boras, attempted to re-engage them in talks after the deal with the Giants fell through.

According to Hayes, the Twins "also would not have advanced the conversation without investigating the potential issues" that San Francisco found in Correa's physical.

Unlike the situation with San Francisco, though, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the Mets and Correa were "working through" the issue and a finalized agreement was still likely.

There has been no indication from Correa's on-field performance that the ankle causes him problems. He did miss 192 games between 2017-19, but those injuries were related to his thumb, back, neck and ribs.

Since the 2020 season, Correa has played 342 out of a possible 384 games. He hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 homers and 64 RBI for the Twins last season.

Correa's long-term prognosis might be a concern because of his past ankle injury, but there's no denying he's been an elite-level player for most his MLB tenure. The Twins are adding one of the best shortstops in baseball as he enters his age-28 season.