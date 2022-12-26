Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson 'Hopeful' to Return for Playoffs After Injury vs. Cowboys

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could get Lane Johnson back for the postseason after he left Saturday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an abdominal injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles are "hopeful" they'll get their starting right tackle back in time for the playoffs after tests revealed a torn tendon in his abdominal area.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added Johnson's playoff status is to-be-determined after he sits out the final two games of the regular season.

Johnson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. He did walk off the field under his own power after staying down for a brief period.

Saturday was a rough game for the Eagles, not just because of the 40-34 road loss to their NFC East rivals. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) also left the game with injuries.

Maddox's injury seemed particularly devastating for Philadelphia's defense. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went 24-of-24 for 300 yards and three touchdowns when the Eagles played zone against him.

Josiah Scott, Maddox's replacement, was involved in coverage on T.Y. Hilton's 52-yard reception on 3rd-and-30 midway through the fourth quarter that set up a Cowboys' touchdown to tie the score at 34.

That doesn't even account for the absence of Jalen Hurts, who missed the game after suffering a sprained shoulder in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles have had the best offensive line in the NFL this season thanks in large part to Johnson's consistently high level of play. The four-time Pro Bowler entered Week 16 having not allowed a sack since November 2020, per Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson.

Per ESPN.com, the Eagles offensive line ranks second in run-block win rate and seventh in pass-block win rate.

Philadelphia can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with one win in its final two games. The team hosts the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and the New York Giants on Jan. 8.

Rapoport reported Hurts will push to play in Week 17 with the Eagles having a chance to lock up a division title and a first-round bye.

While there's no guarantee at this point that Johnson would be ready for the start of the playoffs, having an extra week off to recover before Philadelphia's first game would certainly help him.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Johnson has spent his entire career with the Eagles. He has started all 127 games he's played, including 15 this season.