Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Jahan Dotson Leads Championship-Winning Pickups

0 of 5

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

The 2022 fantasy football campaign is nearly over, but managers fortunate enough to still be competing for a title heading into Week 17 will want to peruse the waiver wire one final time.

There is a surprising amount of startable talent to be found right now, with at least one quality option at each major position who could serve as a plug-and-play option in the championship round.

If you are dealing with injuries to one or more of your key pieces or simply aren't satisfied with the production of some of your starters, here's a look at some free-agent pickups who could shake things up in the finals.

All suggestions are rostered in 50 percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy point rankings and statistics are courtesy of FantasyPros.