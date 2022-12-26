King: NFL Sunday Ticket Price on YouTube TV Estimated to Be Around $300 for Consumer

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The NFL Sunday Ticket move to YouTube TV has been widely celebrated by fans, and the reduced cost could be even better news.

"The price point has not been determined, but one TV person estimated it would be in the neighborhood of $300 for the season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.

The package for DirecTV with extra features costs $149.99 per month, with a $79.99 monthly cost for the satellite company's regular subscription, per Lillian Rizzo of CNBC.

King also noted YouTube TV could provide a "single-team option" for fans, providing an opportunity to see only one team's out-of-market games while paying a cheaper cost. The only choice in the current system provides all out-of-market Sunday afternoon games and NFL RedZone for a fixed rate.

DirecTV had been the exclusive home of Sunday Ticket since 1994, but the NFL announced a deal last week with YouTube TV starting in the 2023 season. Per Rizzo, the NFL will make $2 billion annually on the new seven-year contract.