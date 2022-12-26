3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 16 Loss vs. Cowboys

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday in a game that stings on multiple levels. Losing to one of your rivals never feels good, but the loss prevented Philly from locking up the NFC's No. 1 seed and it showed a few cracks in an Eagles defense that has been mostly great this season.

Of course, the Eagles didn't have star quarterback Jalen Hurts for the contest, which mirrored the first meeting between these two teams. The Eagles beat Dallas in Week 6, but the Cowboys didn't have Dak Prescott in that game.

There's a good chance these two NFC East rivals will meet again in the playoffs, and if both quarterbacks are healthy, it could be one of the games of the postseason. Saturday's was pretty special, even if it put off clinching a first-round bye for another week.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys.

