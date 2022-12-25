Tua Tagovailoa Takes Blame for Dolphins' 'Terrible' 4th Quarter in Loss to Packers

AP Photo/Jim Rassol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions on each of his team's final three drives en route to a 26-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

After the game, Tagovailoa took responsibility for the loss.

The Dolphins appeared to be in control of this game in the second quarter after Jason Sanders kicked a 34-yard field goal to put Miami up 20-10.

However, the Packers scored 16 unanswered points while Miami went scoreless on its final five drives.

The first Tua pick occurred immediately after Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed an interception in the end zone on 3rd-and-15 from the Dolphins' 39-yard line.

Tagovailoa sailed a throw to Tyreek Hill, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was there to corral the ball.

The Packers responded with a Mason Crosby 28-yard field goal for a 23-20 lead.

Miami then went on a nine-play, 52-yard drive to move down to the Packers' 30-yard line, but Tagovailoa threw another pick on 2nd-and-13. The ball went in the direction of running back Raheem Mostert, who was not looking back at Tagovailoa.

A Crosby 26-yarder put the Packers up 26-20, but the Dolphins still had a shot at the win and got the ball back with 2:02 remaining.

However, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas grabbed the third and final interception on a ball that fell well short of tight end Mike Gesicki on the sideline.

After the game, Tagovailoa broke down the reasons for the three picks.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel (among others, such as offensive tackle Terron Armstead) also had Tagovailoa's back postgame.

Tagovailoa is largely enjoying a breakout season under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, entering Sunday by completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 8.6 yards per attempt, 24 touchdowns and just five picks. He and the Dolphins made some big plays Sunday, with the former Alabama star's 16 completions going for 310 yards.

However, Miami has to find a way forward now, and Tagovailoa wants the team to move on from the game.

The 8-7 Dolphins have now lost four straight games. They still control their own destiny for the playoffs and can clinch a spot next week with a win over the New England Patriots and a New York Jets loss to the Seattle Seahawks.