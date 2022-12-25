X

    Aaron Rodgers, Packers Hyped by Twitter for 'Season-Saving Upset' vs. Dolphins

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    Three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers' season was on life support, and fans were openly wondering if Aaron Rodgers should be shut down.

    So, about that.

    Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day. The win moved the Packers to 7-8 on the season and put them firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.

    Down 20-10 in the first half, the Packers defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times after halftime and scored the final 16 points of the game.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Well!! That's on the QB two drives in a row. Packers come up big defensively, &amp; keeping playoff dreams alive.

    Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein

    Packers entered this game with 11% chance at playoffs, per <a href="https://twitter.com/FiveThirtyEight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FiveThirtyEight</a>. A loss drops them to 1%. Win: Up to 27%.<br><br>After 3+ quarters without a lead, finding rhythm at a good time..

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Packers are 3 minutes away from a season-saving upset.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Dont let <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> get hot and let the <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Packers</a> in the tournament, folks.

    NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL

    Tua picked off for the third straight drive 😱 <br><br>His first career game with multiple fourth quarter INTs.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/packers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@packers</a>)<a href="https://t.co/cy2OazXf2s">pic.twitter.com/cy2OazXf2s</a>

    Stuckey @Stuckey2

    💀 <a href="https://t.co/lOoiSdG00r">pic.twitter.com/lOoiSdG00r</a>

    The Dolphins, meanwhile, have dropped four straight and find themselves in shocking danger of missing the playoffs. They're now the No. 7 seed in the AFC and have only a one-game advantage over four teams (Jets, Titans, Steelers and Patriots) heading into the final two weeks of the season.

    The Packers are now part of a three-way tie with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, sitting 0.5 games behind the 7-7-1 Washington Commanders.

    Rodgers has not played anything near his MVP level of football over the previous two seasons, but this is not a team any NFC contender wants to play in the first round. Green Bay will close the season with divisional games against the Minnesota Vikings and Lions.

