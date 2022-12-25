Aaron Rodgers, Packers Hyped by Twitter for 'Season-Saving Upset' vs. Dolphins

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers' season was on life support, and fans were openly wondering if Aaron Rodgers should be shut down.

So, about that.

Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day. The win moved the Packers to 7-8 on the season and put them firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.

Down 20-10 in the first half, the Packers defense picked off Tua Tagovailoa three times after halftime and scored the final 16 points of the game.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, have dropped four straight and find themselves in shocking danger of missing the playoffs. They're now the No. 7 seed in the AFC and have only a one-game advantage over four teams (Jets, Titans, Steelers and Patriots) heading into the final two weeks of the season.

The Packers are now part of a three-way tie with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, sitting 0.5 games behind the 7-7-1 Washington Commanders.

Rodgers has not played anything near his MVP level of football over the previous two seasons, but this is not a team any NFC contender wants to play in the first round. Green Bay will close the season with divisional games against the Minnesota Vikings and Lions.