Dolphins' Christmas Day Game Against Packers Coldest in Miami Since 1989

Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

People in other parts of the country digging out of snow and dealing with frigid winds aren't going to feel sorry for them, but those in attendance for Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins experienced unusually low temperatures.

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus reported the temperature was 46 degrees just before kickoff at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, marking the Dolphins' coldest home game since 1989 and the second-coldest in team history.

It was a continuation of an incredibly cold weekend of NFL games:

Fortunately for the aerial attacks of the Packers and Dolphins, the freezing winds and snowy conditions that many other teams played in will not transpire.

That should help Aaron Rodgers and Tua Tagovailoa move the ball in an important contest for both sides as the 6-8 Packers and 8-6 Dolphins attempt to move up in the race for wild-card spots in the NFC and AFC.