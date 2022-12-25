X

    Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 25, 2022

    FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 24: Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) reacts during a game between the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player.

    Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday.

    "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T. McGuire of NESN. "I thought it was a dirty play. He's done that before, I've seen it."

