Bengals Plane Makes Emergency Landing at JFK Airport Because of Engine Trouble

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals' trip home after Saturday's win over the New England Patriots included an unplanned stop in New York.

Per Mark Slaughter of WLWT NBC in Cincinnati and confirmed by The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., the Bengals' team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport in New York City due to engine trouble and change aircrafts.

One person on the plane told Slaughter the ride was a "little rough but it was okay! Landed safely."

Per WLWT, the plane landed at JFK International Airport around 8:45 p.m. local time. They are expected to takeoff in a new aircraft around 9:30 p.m. and make it back to Cincinnati tonight.

The Bengals-Patriots game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati looked like it was going to win in a route after taking a 22-0 lead into halftime.

New England was able to fight back in the second half, scoring 18 unanswered points to make it a one-score game with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

A fumble by Ja'Marr Chase recovered by Marcus Jones gave the Patriots' offense the ball back with a chance to take the lead. They got down to Cincinnati's five-yard line with less than one minute to play, but a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble on 1st-and-goal was picked by B.J. Hill.

The Patriots did get the ball back one more time at their own 24-yard line with 30 seconds left. They only gained 10 yards before turning the ball over on downs. Joe Burrow took a knee to run out the clock.

Even though the final score shows a close game, the Bengals continued their streak of playing at a high level. They finished with 442 yards on offense, with Burrow racking up 375 yards through the air.

Cincinnati (11-4) has won seven consecutive games since a 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 8.