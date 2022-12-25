Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Very Confident' on Chance of Facing Eagles in NFL Playoffs

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

After Saturday's 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to split the regular-season series, there's a chance that the Dallas Cowboys meet their NFC East rivals once again in the playoffs.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledged the possibility of a rubber match and told reporters he would relish the opportunity to face the Eagles in a postseason game:

Prescott threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Christmas Eve thriller. Dallas faced a 27-17 deficit in the second half before mounting a comeback. The Cowboys defense forced four turnovers in the win.

Dallas (11-4) will quickly turn the page to its Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-8).