X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Very Confident' on Chance of Facing Eagles in NFL Playoffs

    Doric SamDecember 25, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys speaks to a reporter after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    After Saturday's 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles to split the regular-season series, there's a chance that the Dallas Cowboys meet their NFC East rivals once again in the playoffs.

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledged the possibility of a rubber match and told reporters he would relish the opportunity to face the Eagles in a postseason game:

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    Dak Prescott on the possibility of facing the Eagles in the playoffs: "Very confident."

    Prescott threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Christmas Eve thriller. Dallas faced a 27-17 deficit in the second half before mounting a comeback. The Cowboys defense forced four turnovers in the win.

    Dallas (11-4) will quickly turn the page to its Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans (7-8).

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.