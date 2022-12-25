X

    Dak Prescott Touted by Cowboys Twitter for 'Carrying' Team in Win vs. Eagles

    Doric SamDecember 25, 2022

    Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    On just his third pass of the day, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pick-six against the NFC East-rival Philadelphia Eagles. However, Prescott would not let the early blunder deter him as he powered Dallas to its biggest win of the season.

    The 29-year-old threw for 347 yards, three touchdowns and an interception to lead the Cowboys to a thrilling 40-34 victory over the Eagles, who were hoping to clinch a division title on Christmas Eve.

    Dallas had trailed 27-17 early in the second half before storming back to hand Philadelphia its second loss of the year. With the win, it is still mathematically viable for the Cowboys to win the NFC East in the final two weeks of the season.

    Prescott showed flashes of brilliance on Saturday with dazzling throws that wowed the home fans at AT&T Stadium. His connection with star receiver CeeDee Lamb was clicking all day, as the wideout racked up 10 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

    NFL Twitter heaped praise on Prescott for his heroics in the intense rivalry game:

    John Owning @JohnOwning

    Hope Dak's back is going to be OK after carrying the team for 95% of the game

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Dak Prescott has his first 300-yard passing game of the season, and it's against the No. 1 pass defense in the league. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> had not allowed a 300-yard passer.

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    That was big time stuff by Dak. Top 10 QB.

    Jonah Tuls @JonahTulsNFL

    The evolution of Dak Prescott as a pocket passer since his time at Mississippi State has been nothing short of incredible.

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Dak Prescott. Has been so good today

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    MG!!!! LFG 🚀 KEEP FIGHTING DAK!!!

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Big time throw and catch! Dak 👉🏿 Gallup!!!

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    DAK!!!! GALLUP!!!!<br><br>TUDDY BUDDIES!!!

    Gunar Matthews @TXson_69

    Oh look who all is praising Dak now. That's my QB!

    Nick Eatman @nickeatman

    I've been critical of Dak's deep ball throws over his career, but that might have been his best one yet. The deep ball to Hilton was a rope, and then the TD pass to CeeDee was pretty good, too.

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    This 3rd and 30 conversion is one of the most incredible plays of Dak Prescott's career.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/XrRTufeCiV">pic.twitter.com/XrRTufeCiV</a>

    Mike Crum @cdpiglet

    Dak the only reason this is a game. Philly shutting down the run completely, getting pressure, the Eagles are owning Cowboys defense(minus a self inflicted fumble) &amp; Dak just cutting the Philly defense up. Sucks he had that 1 throw that gave the other team 7 points or it'd be <a href="https://t.co/FuIQvqCKJZ">pic.twitter.com/FuIQvqCKJZ</a>

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    CeeDee Lamb up to eight catches, 103 yards and a TD in the first half.<br><br>Dak Prescott since his INT: 16 of 16 passing for 167 yards and a TD.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Dak Prescott's only incompletion 26 minutes in is the pick six.

    Jonah Tuls @JonahTulsNFL

    Dak Prescott ever since that interception. <a href="https://t.co/5lgYFYkP1v">pic.twitter.com/5lgYFYkP1v</a>

    Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>, Dak Prescott went 24-for-24 for 300 yards when Eagles played zone.<br><br>Eagles defense allowed points (4 TDs, 4 FGs) on 8 of 10 Cowboys possessions.<br><br>Eagles' 2nd-worst defensive performance of the season, based on EPA per drive.

    Saturday's performance was Prescott's first 300-yard game of the 2022 season, and it came at the perfect time. With back-to-back road games to end the season, Dallas will need its signal-caller to be at his absolute best as the playoffs approach.

    The Cowboys (11-4) will look to keep the momentum going with they return to action on Thursday Night Football this week to visit the Tennessee Titans (7-8), who have lost their last five games.

