Lions' Jared Goff Rips Panthers' Home Field Conditions: 'Below NFL Level Standard'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After the Detroit Lions had their three-game win streak come to an end with a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jared Goff sounded off on the conditions at Bank of America Stadium.

"I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard," Goff said. "Specifically pregame. I know it warmed up a little as the game went on. I don't know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement."

To make matters worse, the weather in Carolina featured gusty winds and a game-time temperature of 20 degrees. Goff managed to throw for 355 yards and three touchdowns, but Detroit failed to get its run game going and totaled just 45 yards on the ground.

Goff isn't the only one who is unhappy with the turf at Bank of America Stadium, as Panthers players have also expressed their frustration about the playing surface throughout the season.

"It's probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice until we get grass," Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson said on Nov. 15. "I mean they make enough money off of us to maintain grass. I hate to say this, but with our last owner (Jerry Richardson) we had grass. …Listen to your players. We want grass."

Goff eventually managed to find a silver lining, saying, "It got better as the game went on. But pregame, it was in no condition to be played on. I'm happy guys came out of this one relatively injury free."

The Lions (7-8) will try to bounce back at home on New Year's Day against the Chicago Bears (3-12).