Lamar Jackson Injury Status for Week 17 Not Impacted by Playoff Berth, Ravens HC Says

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, meaning they could opt to rest quarterback Lamar Jackson through the remainder of the regular season.

However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after Saturday's 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons that Jackson's status for Weeks 17 and 18 will not be impacted by the team's playoff berth.

"I haven't thought about that; players play when they're healthy and ready to go; that's really all we do," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

He added: "When the player and the docs come back and say, 'Hey, it's time,' then [as] coaches, we build him into the gameplan. That's really how [it works]. To think about it beyond that is just kind of a waste of energy and time."

Jackson has been sidelined since suffered a knee injury in a Dec. 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his knee against the Broncos and is considered week-to-week. His status for Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers hasn't been determined.

The injury was a tough blow for Jackson, who had put together a respectable campaign through 12 games, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three scores.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has filled in for Jackson, leading the Ravens to a 2-1 record. Entering Saturday's game, he had completed 25-of-42 passes for 226 yards and one interception, in addition to rushing for 15 yards in two starts.

In Saturday's win over the Falcons, he completed 9-of-17 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

While the passing game has been subpar, running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have stepped up over the last three weeks. The duo combined for 158 yards on the ground against the Falcons.

Additionally, Edwards rushed for 121 yards combined in Weeks 14 and 15, while Dobbins rushed for 245 yards and one touchdown in those games.

Considering the Steelers have struggled for much of the 2022 season and enter Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 6-8 record, it's possible Jackson sits Week 17 before potentially suiting up for the team's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 8.