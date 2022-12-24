NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket After Saturday

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

After the early window of games in Week 16, the 2022 NFL playoff picture is coming into more focus for teams chasing wild-card spots.

Seven of the 14 playoff spots were already locked up coming into this weekend. The Buffalo Bills joined the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers as division champions thanks to their 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Philadelphia Eagles can win the NFC East with a victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a postseason berth thanks to their 17-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, combined with losses by the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Here's what the current postseason matchups look like after Saturday's early slate of games.

NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 seed and first-round bye: Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

No. 7 Washington Commanders (7-6-1) vs. No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

No. 6 New York Giants (8-6-1) vs. No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (10-4) vs. No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

In the hunt: Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8), Green Bay Packers (6-8), Carolina Panthers (6-9), New Orleans Saints (6-9)

AFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 seed and first-round bye: Buffalo Bills (12-3)

No. 7 Miami Dolphins (8-6) vs. No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

No. 6 Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (10-5) vs. No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8)

In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8)

Italics indicates team has clinched postseason berth

The big change in the AFC playoff race was the Jacksonville Jaguars moving into first place in the AFC South. Their 19-3 victory over the Jets on Thursday combined with the Tennessee Titans' 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday shifted the balance of power in the division.

Since a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 17 improved their record to 7-3, the Titans have lost five consecutive games. They gained only 272 total yards, and they were outscored 9-0 in the fourth quarter against the Texans.

Things won't get any easier in Tennessee, with the Dallas Cowboys coming to Nissan Stadium on Thursday. The Jaguars will go for their fourth consecutive win on Jan. 1 against the Texans.

The Titans-Jaguars game in Jacksonville in Week 18 will determine the winner of the AFC South, regardless of the result for either club next week.

The Giants missed an opportunity to clinch by losing to the Minnesota Vikings. They came into the day needing a win and at least two of the Seahawks, Lions and Commanders to lose.

The Vikings, as has been the case all season, found a way to win in the most unpredictable way possible. After their 33-point comeback last week, they got a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph as time expired to beat New York.

Minnesota is now 11-0 in games decided by eight points or fewer this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who don't play until Monday night, got a lot of help with losses by the Jets on Thursday and Patriots on Saturday.

If the Raiders lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, the Chargers will be able to clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Indianapolis Colts.

Losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions give the Giants and Washington Commanders some breathing room for the NFC's last two spots.

The Seahawks (7-8) are fading fast after being one of the best stories in the NFL. They have lost five of their last six games, though it's hard to fault them for Saturday's defeat against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is one of the best in the NFL.

Detroit's defense crashed back down to earth after allowing 18 points per game in the past three weeks. The Carolina Panthers racked up 570 yards, including 320 on the ground, in a 37-23 victory.

Despite their 6-9 record, the Panthers can come out of this weekend tied for first place in the NFC South if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Giants and Commanders still have a two-game lead in the loss column over the Lions, Seahawks and Green Bay Packers in the wild-card race.