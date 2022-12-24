X

    Giants Mocked by NFL Twitter for Failing to Clinch Playoff Berth in Loss to Vikings

    Erin WalshDecember 24, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    The New York Giants squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium to drop to 8-6-1 on the season.

    The Giants had numerous opportunities to win Saturday's game, but a combination of drops and questionable decisions led to a disappointing afternoon for New York.

    Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30-of-42 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in the loss, but an interception and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter ultimately cost them the game.

    While the Giants went on to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings won on a 61-yard field goal.

    Following the loss, NFL Twitter mocked the Giants for failing to secure a playoff berth:

    Joshua Crompton @PhillyNewsGuy

    That was the most painful loss of the year for me. <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> damn.

    Sudu Shah @sudu_tv

    The Giants should've just tanked

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    Oh man, he hit it. <br><br>Brutal loss for the Giants, who competed well and hard, especially with that late drive by Daniel Jones to tie<br><br>Giants won't make the playoffs this week<br><br>Giving up 17 yards to Jefferson there inexcusable from the defense

    James White @Flight8

    Damn Giants

    Keith Powers @KeithPowersNYC

    Giants finding the most gut wrenching way to lose on Christmas Eve.

    C-RAWW @thekingcraww

    Giants will definitely make the playoffs not worry at all 😂

    Ford @fordcomplains

    Giants had a chance to clinch but hey, they aren't really a playoff team <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a>

    Brendan Stiles @thebstiles

    The Giants *should* be able to clinch a playoff spot next week playing the Colts at home.

    Bedstuy Fly Ty @Bedstuyflyty

    I remember this chick said at the beginning of the season that the Giants should've tanked and everyone was pissed. What have they accomplished? You played all these nail bitters and close wins to barely miss the playoffs and not get the number one pick

    Eli San @DaytimeEli

    Hows the playoff picture is looking now ?<a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>

    Earlier this season, fans were confident that the Giants would make the playoffs, but now the team's postseason hopes remain uncertain in a tight NFC race that has several teams on the bubble.

    The Giants haven't made the postseason since 2016. If they make it this campaign, they could end up seeing the Vikings again.

