Giants Mocked by NFL Twitter for Failing to Clinch Playoff Berth in Loss to Vikings

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The New York Giants squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 at U.S. Bank Stadium to drop to 8-6-1 on the season.

The Giants had numerous opportunities to win Saturday's game, but a combination of drops and questionable decisions led to a disappointing afternoon for New York.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 30-of-42 passes for 334 yards and one touchdown in the loss, but an interception and a blocked punt in the fourth quarter ultimately cost them the game.

While the Giants went on to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings won on a 61-yard field goal.

Following the loss, NFL Twitter mocked the Giants for failing to secure a playoff berth:

Earlier this season, fans were confident that the Giants would make the playoffs, but now the team's postseason hopes remain uncertain in a tight NFC race that has several teams on the bubble.

The Giants haven't made the postseason since 2016. If they make it this campaign, they could end up seeing the Vikings again.