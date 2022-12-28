NFL Rumors: Eagles Believe Jalen Hurts Will Return from Injury Before Playoff Game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Despite missing last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a shoulder injury, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly believe they will have quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts back in time for the playoffs.

ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote that he would be "surprised" if Hurts plays this week against the New Orleans Saints, but added that people in the Eagles organization feel Hurts will be good to go for their first playoff game.

Graziano also noted that the Eagles will have to give consideration to whether they let Hurts play at all in Week 18 against the New York Giants. If they don't play Hurts, the signal-caller will not have played for five weeks upon returning in the playoffs, assuming the Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears and missed the Christmas Eve showdown with Dallas. Gardner Minshew started in his place and played well, but the Eagles suffered only their second loss of the season.

The injury was a tough break for the 24-year-old, who has put together an MVP-worthy 2022 campaign. Before being sidelined, Hurts had led the Eagles to the top of the NFC with a 13-1 record.

The Alabama and Oklahoma product has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions in 14 games, in addition to rushing for 747 yards and 13 scores.

Minshew will continue to start for as long as Hurts is out, but he has everything he needs to succeed with a strong defense and offensive line supporting him, as well as several key weapons in wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert and running back Miles Sanders.

Philly needs just one win in its final two regular-season games to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed, but if Hurts can't play until the postseason, the door may be open for other teams to supplant the Eagles.